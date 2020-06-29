Nadia Sawalha shares sweet throwback photo with sister – and she looks so different! The TV presenter is sisters with teacher Dina and Absolutely Fabulous star Julia Sawalha

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shared the sweetest photo of herself and her sister as children on Instagram over the weekend as she took a trip down memory lane. The former EastEnders star was pictured with her older sibling Dina, who now lives next door to her. In the photo, the pair were dressed in summer dresses as they posed in the garden. Nadia's hair was a lot lighter and styled in pigtails, and the star also sported a fringe. The ITV presenter grew up in south London with Dina and younger sister Julia Sawalha, who played Saffie in Absolutely Fabulous.

The Celebrity MasterChef winner has been keeping busy during lockdown running her family's YouTube channel, The Sawalha-Adderleys, which often features her sister Dina and parents Teddy and Betty, as well as her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki, 12.

Last week, the star announced some exciting news, revealing that her and Mark had written a homeschooling book. Opening up about the project, Nadia said: "It is the homeschooling book. We're really excited about that. It's going to be loads of stuff about our lives that you've not heard about. It's quite an emotional book, there's going to be lots of stuff in it."

The Loose Women star with sister Dina as children

Nadia and Mark's book, called Honey, I Homeschooled the Kids, is set for release on 3 September and promises to be an "honest and no holds barred guide for anyone interested in embarking on the homeschooling journey".

Nadia and Dina also have a younger sister, Julia Sawalha

The presenter previously shared some of her homeschooling secrets with HELLO!, advising parents not to put too much pressure on themselves. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she said.

"Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: ‘Sure,’ and we started work later. "If you’re working from home, start early and let the kids sleep in,” says Nadia. “Teenagers study better after they’ve had more sleep."

