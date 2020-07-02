James Martin shares glimpse into grand reopening - and his fans can't get enough! It's an exciting time for the This Morning chef!

The countdown is officially on for James Martin! The celebrity chef has been working all hours of the day as he prepares to reopen one of his restaurants on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the This Morning star - who celebrated his 48th birthday on Tuesday – shared a series of posts from the kitchen, showing off the amazing food he has been trialling. "And so it begins," he simply wrote.

His followers were quick to wish him luck ahead of the reopening, with one saying: "Good luck to you and the team for the reopening of The Kitchen. It's been a long few months but you are eventually back doing what you do best. Great to see you back James stronger than ever and wish you all the luck in the world fella you deserve it xx."

Another remarked: "You are so happy! I'm happy for you and your team. Good luck on Saturday." A third post read: "So wish I could cook like you, I watch a lot of your programs and truly inspired and I would just love a glimpse at your car collection."

Although James is yet to confirm which restaurant he plans to open, his fans seem to think he is opening The Kitchen at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. He also owns James Martin Manchester and café chain James Martin Kitchen, which has various locations across the UK.

Even on his birthday, James was hard at work with repainting. "Thank you for all the birthday messages... spent it cleaning and painting the restaurant ready for reopening. Can't wait to get back in the kitchen... cheers," the chef tweeted as he thanked fans for their wishes.

