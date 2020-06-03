James Martin took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday afternoon, sharing an adorable photo of himself from his childhood on Instagram. The snap - which appeared to be taken in the seventies - showed the celebrity chef as a youngster enjoying an ice-cream – and he looks barely recognisable! "You could tell back then I always liked food," he joked in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin makes pasta for his village

Fans of the 47-year-old rushed to post comments, with many remarking on the cuteness overload. "You definitely have the same cheeky, delighted look you still have when you taste something good," said one follower, while another wrote: "You were a cute kid James, born to be a chef." A third post read: "Aww look at you and how handsome you grew up to be." A fourth person stated: "Oh very cute indeed. No change from today."

The celebrity chef shared this snap from his childhood

During the coronavirus pandemic, James has been taking part in live cooking segments on This Morning as well as presenting his weekend show Saturday Morning with James Martin. He has also been keeping fans amused on social media, posting pictures of his recipes and early morning baking sessions. Last week, the TV star revealed his sleep pattern was disrupted so he decided to bake something. "Morning think I've lost it up at this time baking a cake," he joked.

Over the past few months, James has been isolating with his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies, and their pet dogs in their lovely country home in Hampshire. The couple, who have been dating since 2011, tend to keep a low profile, with the TV star rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

James is in a relationship with TV producer Louise

Earlier this year, James revealed that giving up on the chance to settle down and raise a family is one of his biggest regrets. In an interview with Prima, the former Strictly contestant confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."