James Martin has revealed the struggle is real during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Taking to his Instagram page in the early hours of Friday morning, the celebrity chef shared a picture of his baking – something that kept him occupied whilst his sleep pattern was disrupted. "Morning think I've lost it up at this time baking a cake," he joked in the caption.

However, it's not only James who has suffered some sleep loss – his fans were able to relate as well! "At least you're being productive... I'm just having a cup of tea," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "I've been awake since 3am! Never thought of baking though." A third person said: "I wish I could bake at this time of the morning... I'm wide awake but don't want to disturb the rest of the house." A fourth post read: "Morning, I'm wide awake too can't sleep xx looks lovely."

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, James has been isolating with his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies, and their pet dogs in their lovely country home in Hampshire. The couple, who have been dating since 2011, tend to keep a low-profile, with the TV star rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

Earlier this year, James revealed that giving up on the chance to settle down and raise a family is one of his biggest regrets. In an interview with Prima, the former Strictly contestant confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

Although he made quite the sacrifice, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added. "But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

