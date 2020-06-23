Martin Lewis reveals painful childhood trauma returned after becoming a family man The This Morning star has been married to the BBC journalist since 2009

Martin Lewis has previously opened up about his mother's sudden death when he was 12 years old. And now in a new interview with the Guardian, the This Morning money saving expert has confessed the painful childhood trauma he suffered, which left him crippled with anxiety, came back shortly after he married wife Lara Lewington, with whom he has a seven-year-old daughter, Sapphire.

"Since I've had my own family, the underlying vulnerability has come back," he shared. "I'm much more anxious, much more human." Despite feeling anxious, Martin revealed that they have transformed his life for the better.

Martin's mother Susan was tragically killed in a road accident involving a lorry while they were out horse-riding with his sister. The TV star recently revealed on Desert Island Discs that he didn't leave the house for six years after his mum was killed just before his 12th birthday while growing up in Cheshire.

Meanwhile, when asked whether his successful career in money advice has brought him happiness, the 48-year-old replied: "Look, I've got a beautiful house and we go on lovely holidays." However, he is not that interested in spending, adding: "I'm not tight at all. Lara is the tight one in the family. Everyone thinks it's me.

"She's much more worried about spending money than I am. My whole shtick is to maximise happiness with your money. Having money is not happiness, but not having money is sadness and destroys lives."

The couple have been married since May 2009. Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine.