Victoria Beckham reveals plans for 21st wedding anniversary with David Beckham The couple married on 4 July

Victoria Beckham was dressed to the nines on Thursday night for a very special reason – a dinner date with her husband David ahead of their 21st wedding anniversary this coming weekend.

The designer revealed the plans on Instagram, as she showed off her stunning date night look – a white suit with matching white shirt, which she accessorised with a gorgeous black and gold belt, long gold chain and matching bag.

Victoria Beckham showed off her date night look

"It's me and @davidbeckham's 21st wedding anniversary this weekend so I'm getting ready for date night! What do you think I should wear? x vb," she asked her followers.

The mother-of-four was quickly inundated with compliments, with one stating: "Anything, you look beautiful in everything." A second fan wrote: "Doesn't matter since you always look amazing. Happy Anniversary."

A third one cheekly asked: "Do you still have the dress from the "Wannabe" video? :)."

The Beckham family have a lot to celebrate this month

With restaurants still closed in the UK, the couple will have to celebrate the special ocassion inside their Cotswolds home, and judging by past experiences, their three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, will no doubt help the couple make it a night to remember.

The family have more celebrations coming up this month. On 10 July, their youngest daughter, Harper, will celebrate her ninth birthday.

Most recently, Victoria shared a gorgeous photo of her only daughter looking incredibly grown up wearing a pair of her sunglasses.

"Happy weekend! Playing dress up in Mummy's sunglasses," mum-of-four VB captioned an Instagram photo which showed her daughter modelling the new glasses. It appears as though they are the wide square tortoise designer from Victoria's own collection, and they cost £259.

Harper Beckham will celebrate her ninth birthday next week

Fans were shocked to see how easily one simple accessory changed Harper's appearance, with many noting how similar she looked to her mother. We can see why many drew similarities between the mother and daughter duo; not only does Harper have the same long dark hair and petite features, but VB has also worn a very similar outfit in the past - including the blue shirt!

"Like mother like daughter," one follower commented, another added: "Image of you," and a third wrote: "Baby posh." Meanwhile, even Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend Nicola Peltz approved of Harper's new sunglasses, sweetly writing: "She’s so perfect."