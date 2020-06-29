David Beckham puts Aston Martin up for sale for eye-watering amount Fancy driving around in David's Aston Martin?

Exciting news, David Beckham fans. You can now purchase an Aston Martin previously owned by the man himself – but it comes at a price! David's vintage Aston Martin AMV8 Volante is currently being advertised on Auto Trader for a cool £445,000.

The convertible is a deep red colour with cream leather interiors, deep pile carpets and burr walnut interior. It was formerly registered under David's private personal plate – DB1001 – and is described as being in a pristine condition and is available for an immediate sale.

David Beckham has put his Aston Martin up for sale on Auto Trader

David has a passion for cars, and owns an impressive collection that has included Hummers, Rolls Royce, Porsches and Ferraris.

The star is currently in lockdown in the Cotswolds, with wife Victoria and their three younger children – Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper. Brooklyn, meanwhile, has remained in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Their luxurious home is surrounded by two acres of land and has its very own apple orchard, as well as a tennis court, plunge pool, steam room, sauna and relaxation room.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds Bathroom Is Gorgeous!

At the weekend, David shared a snapshot taken in the fields surrounding their house, leaning on a large wooden crook, which he was using as a walking stick. The 45-year-old joked in his caption: "Gorgeous day. @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look."

Just recently, Victoria shared a rare look inside the bedroom she shares with David at their Cotswold home.

David and his family are self-isolating in the Cotswolds

Much like the rest of their country retreat, the room has a rustic wooden theme, with a wooden bed frame and minimalist white linen bed sheets (as also seen in son Romeo's bedroom). A large wooden lamp with a balloon-shaped base is also seen on the bedside table. The room looks out onto the grounds of the property via glass windows with brown frames.

Prior to that, Victoria had only ever shared a glimpse of their bed when her daughter Harper dressed it in petals and a teddy for Victoria and David.