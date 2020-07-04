This Morning's Ruth Langsford thinks husband Eamonn Holmes is mad – but fans defend him The TV presenter was enjoying the rain fall whilst in the garden

Eamonn Holmes was making the most of the British weather on Friday, revealing to fans that he was outside in his garden watching the rain fall – something which concerned his wife Ruth Langsford.

Sharing a video taken whilst lying under the garden umbrella, Eamonn, 60, wrote: "Just lying under the garden umbrella contentedly listening to and watching the rain fall. The temperature is quite mild and the sound is hypnotically relaxing... Ruth thinks I'm mad."

Of course Ruth was quick to reply, telling him: "You ARE mad!!!!" followed by a zany face emoji.

The father-of-four's friends and fans took his side, however, with Martine McCutcheon commenting: "I love watching and listening to the rain! X."

A follower wrote: "Love it Eamonn...I'm doing the same in the conservatory in good old Belfast." A third remarked: "Love listening to the rain and sitting out under the gazebo watching it... It’s so relaxing . Must be a Northern Ireland thing."

Eamonn and Ruth have the most gorgeous garden furniture, including a very comfortable-looking grey sofa, so it's no surprise that the TV presenter enjoys spending time outdoors.

The couple have previously shown pictures of their relaxing outdoor area

Earlier last month, Ruth captured husband Eamonn recovering from his wisdom tooth extraction and floored fans by showing off her incredible outdoor living area. In a photo shared on Ruth's Instagram, Eamonn could be seen taking a nap on the family's beautiful outdoor sofa, which is weather-proof. So beautiful, in fact, that fans were left shocked.

"Love your outdoor furniture!" and a second noting: "Hope he's OK. Where did you get those sofas – gorgeous." A third hilariously wrote: "Aw. Bless him. But can I say, posh garden sofas," while a fourth commented: "Aw bless him! Hope he's not in too much pain... PS I'm loving the sofas!"