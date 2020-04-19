Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack and have been enjoying spending quality time at home during the lockdown. Over the past few weeks, fans have been virtually invited inside their stunning property as Ruth has been sharing pictures in various rooms at their house on her Instagram account. Most recently, the This Morning star shared a glimpse inside their spacious garden, which has proved popular with not only the family but the birds too! Ruth uploaded a clip of a woodpecker running around the outside space, captioning it: "Woody's come for his breakfast."

VIDEO: Inside Ruth and Eamonn's son Jack's birthday party at home

Ruth Langsford shared a glimpse inside her stunning garden

The celebrity couple's garden features a porch, a large grass area, and even an exercise room, which was once the garage. Ruth has previously posted pictures of herself running on the treadmill in the makeshift gym, which is popular with the entire family. Wanting to keep on top of her exercise regime while in lockdown, the mother-of-one has taken up skipping in the garden, as well as going on regular walks with their rescue dog Maggie. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Ruth used to have a personal trainer who would come to her house and train with her outside in the garden. The star recently posted a video of them working out – which had been taken a few years ago – to help inspire herself and others to keep moving.

The outside space has a large patio and neatly trimmed hedges

Ruth and Eamonn's house might be appearing on TV in the near future too. On Thursday's This Morning, Eamonn hinted that the ITV daytime show could soon be produced outside the studio and at the presenter's homes instead. "I think we will be presenting at home soon," he told guest Joel McDermott, who was being interviewed about his new lockdown show, Home Alone, which features celebrity call-ins and games with self-isolated viewers from his house. The comedian joked that they could call the adapted This Morning show "Eamonn at Holmes".

Ruth has been maintaining her exercise regime outside during the lockdown

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

