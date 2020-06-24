Eamonn Holmes reveals he's suffering with agonising nightmares The presenter is not the only one having sleep issues

Eamonn Holmes has revealed the struggle is real amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions, which has seen him suffer with restless nights. Taking to his Twitter page in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the This Morning host confessed "demons" have been coming to him during his sleep.

"Beware of sleep... that's where the demons lurk," he tweeted. "A few visited me last night. Anyone else have too many nightmares?" Several fans of the star rushed to reveal that they could relate to him. Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander also replied, saying: "Yes. Awake at 5am. Don't like it. Xx."

However, one follower made a joke about his wife Ruth Langsford, writing: "Ask Ruth, Eamonn, her last vision is you at night, she mustn't sleep at all." To which, Eamonn replied: "Ha ha… always in the land of nod. She sleeps so well."

Another fan admitted that she was having "really strange dreams" ahead of her dad's funeral – and Eamonn revealed how much he sympathised. "Not surprising Michelle," he said. "30 years on I remember waking up on the same day with the same feelings. Sorry for your loss."

The candid confession comes shortly after Eamonn opened up about the pressures he is faced with in order to keep his career in television successful - despite working in TV for 40 years. Speaking on the Events That Made Me podcast, the 60-year-old explained how he must "stay relevant" to avoid losing his job.

Eamonn hosts This Morning with his wife on Fridays

"As good as you do, staying in employment, people like me have got to stay relevant," he revealed. "To stay relevant, you have to know your market. You've got to see the trends coming and you have to reinvent yourself." The TV star added: "What I would say about my job is that getting on the conveyor belt is very, very tough, very hard, but staying on the conveyor belt is harder."

Belfast-born Eamonn kicked off his career at the age of 21 when he joined Ulster Television, the Northern Ireland franchise of ITV back in 1979. A few years later, he went on to present the news for their flagship show Good Evening Ulster. He also co-presented GMTV for twelve years between 1993 and 2005, before hosting Sky News Sunrise for eleven years between 2005 and 2016. Now, Eamonn hosts This Morning alongside his wife every Friday.

