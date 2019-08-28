Madonna reveals unexpected news to her fans The star released a statement on Wednesday…

Madonna is set to go on tour as her alter-ego Madame X in September, but on Wednesday the star revealed some bad news to her fans. The 61-year-old pop icon released a statement admitting that she had underestimated the amount of time it would take to create a "magical musical experience" for her fans. The tour was supposed to kick off at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, on 12 September and 14 September, but has been rescheduled to 10 and 12 October instead. Those who had tickets for the show on 15 September have even worse news, as it has been completely axed. Instead, ticket holders can get a refund.

Madonna has had to postpone her tour - and cancel one of the dates

In a statement, Madonna said: "Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!! Thank you so much for your understanding."

The star lives in Lisbon with her children

Madonna made her music comeback performing at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in four years at the end of April. The star took to the stage as she performed her new single Medellin with singer Maluma. Joining them on stage were four holograms of Madonna who appeared onstage to perform with the duo before quickly vanishing in puffs of smoke. Each hologram was wearing one of the costumes Madonna modelled in the music video for Medellin, and appeared again later in the performance, and danced on the stage as Madonna and Maluma made their way into the crowds.

And while the star is about to embark on another tour, to her children she is simply their mum. The singer recently revealed that out of her brood, her son David, 13, is the one who she can see herself in the most. "What he has more than anything is focus and determination," she told Vogue. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

