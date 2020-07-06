Sarah Jessica Parker shares look inside her 'new home' during lockdown It's back to business for the Sex and the City star

Sarah Jessica Parker had some great news for her fans on Monday, as she shared a first look inside her flagship SJP store, which opens on Tuesday. The Sex and the City star posted a photo from inside the spacious boutique, revealing that every effort has gone into it to follow the current social distancing guidelines. The star wrote: "At last! A small first peek into our gorgeous new flagship boutique in Manhattan, opening tomorrow. We will be offering a socially distanced in-store shopping experience, as well as a curbside pick-up option. I look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow in our new home x SJ."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's New York home has the most stylish staircase

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside stylish home

The boutique looks as stylish as you would expect, complete with retro red armchairs and an olive green sofa with contrasting pink cushions. On the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker website, extra information has been added about the shopping experience they will be providing for customers.

The Sex and the City star shared a first-look inside her new flagship store

A notice explains: "We are taking all necessary safety precautions for in-store shoppers, as well as offering the option of curbside pick-up. We will be allowing three customers in the boutique at a time, supplying hand sanitiser, and making sure that our customers can safely shop six feet apart. Please note that masks/face coverings will be required inside the shop."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's fans defends her son Reign's long hair in new post

Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick have been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic

During the lockdown, Sarah has been splitting her time between her townhouse in West Village and summer home in the Hamptons. The star has been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

The lockdown has directly impacted Sarah and Matthew workwise, after their play, Plaza Suite, was due to run in Broadway, following a successful stint at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. However, the performances had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak also affected Matthew's sister Janet Broderick, who tested positive for the illness in March, and was hospitalised. Luckily, she is now on the mend, but Sarah admitted that her sister-in-law had been "very unwell".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.