Madonna reveals the big fear she has for her children

Madonna is a doting mum to six children, and the American singer has revealed the fears she has for her children in the epidemic of gun violence in the USA. She told People: "I send my children to school with the same fears every mother in the era has. As a mother, you feel protective and responsible for all of the children in the world. It's really scary to me that the once-safe spaces where we gather, worship and learn are targets. Nobody's safe. So of course, as a mother, I actually feel the worry." Madonna is mum to Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, 13, and twins Estelle and Stella, six.

The singer recently opened up about her relationship with her children, and revealed her pride for Lourdes – who is following in her mum's performance footsteps. Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented." She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

The star admitted she can see herself most in son David

On her son David – who has a promising footballing career – Madonna admitted that his passion was a "challenge" as it wasn't something she knew as much about. "God, I wish he wanted to be a singer, it would be a lot easier for me," she told Graham Norton during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "That's what I mean, was it a disappointment that he chose sport over music?" Graham prompted. "I can't say it's a disappointment as that's not fair, but it's a challenge,"

Madonna confessed. Out of all Madonna's children, she also sees herself the most in David. "What he has more than anything is focus and determination," she told Vogue. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

