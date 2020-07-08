Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby will have a very famous distant cousin The American Idol star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor are expecting their first child together

It won't be long until Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their baby daughter, and they can't wait! What's more, the little girl not only will have two famous parents but another well-known distant relative too! According to MyHeritage, Katy is ninth cousins with none other than Taylor Swift. The Roar hitmaker and Taylor have had an on-off friendship over the years, but are now friends and stay in regular contact. The mum-to-be recently opened up about the Miss Americana star, telling Stellar magazine: "Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they're having a baby girl

The California Girls hitmaker and Orlando can't wait to meet their baby daughter, and recently Katy opened up about baby names during an interview on Boston's Mix 104.1. While chatting to hosts Karson and Kennedy, she explained that the couple have made a list of names that they like, but that they were waiting to meet their daughter before deciding.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins!

She said: "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her, you are that.'"

The star also added that she had been feeling emotional during her pregnancy. "I've been every emotion under the sun. I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it," she said.

Orlando – who is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – spoke about what he is most looking forward to about become a dad again during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Katy can't wait to welcome her first child

He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles. I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

"It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me... you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world," he added.

