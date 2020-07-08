Nicole Richie unveils purple hair and is twinning with daughter Harlow

Nicole Richie has had fun experimenting with her hair over the lockdown, and in a new photo posted on her dad Lionel Richie's Instagram account on Tuesday, the Making the Cut star was pictured with vibrant purple hair, which was styled in a topknot. What's more, the mother-of-two seems to have the same hair colour as her daughter Harlow, who was recently pictured with her dad Joel Madden in a Father's Day post on Nicole's Instagram page, also rocking purple hair. The star shares Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, ten, with Joel, and they have been isolating together at their home in Hollywood Hills during the lockdown.

Nicole Richie was pictured with purple hair during a walk with dad Lionel Richie and sister Sofia

While Nicole tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, the star opened up about their time in quarantine at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-two revealed that she had relaxed the rules in her home when it came to screen time, something she had been quite strict about prior to the lockdown. "They're in home school so they're doing their Zooms," she said.

"It's weird, I spent ten years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. it's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."

Nicole's daughter Harlow also has purple hair!

The doting mum added that she thought it was important for her children to have some time away from their parents while they were confined together at home all the time.

"They really need that time. they need that time away – I'm sure a lot of mums feel like they need time away from their kids too, but it's true, a lot of time kids need time away from us.

"They want to talk about other things, and I think they're doing a really great job. We are doing okay. I think there's so many waves of emotions. You don't have to feel okay all the time, but the kids are adjusting really well. I can't imagine what it's like to be a ten and 12-year-old right now and only being around adults and having adults talk about one thing all day long.

"Big picture, we are healthy and we're home and that's the most important thing you can do right now, stay home. We're home."

