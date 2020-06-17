Katy Perry shared new photos of her blossoming bump on Instagram this week as she prepares to welcome her baby daughter. The American Idol judge was pictured standing on the beach, dressed in a tie-dye kaftan, and alongside the images, she wrote what fans believe are lyrics to a new song: "I've got to shed all this skin, if I want the distance, let the sun in, pull out the weeds, and focus my vision." In the comments section, excited followers speculated, with one writing: "Are these, you know, KP5 lyrics?" while another wrote: "These have to be new song lyrics." A third added: "Are those lyrics for KP5?"

During her pregnancy, Katy has been busier than ever with work. Last month, the star co-judged American Idol from inside Orlando Bloom's office at their home in LA, and it looks as if she has been writing song lyrics during the lockdown too. At the beginning of June, the star delighted fans after taking part in the virtual graduation celebrations for the class of 2020, who have missed out on their graduation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Idol star is getting ready to welcome her first baby

She wrote: "I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating. You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let em change you."

The star has been resting at home in LA during the lockdown

The singer recently opened up about the difficulties she's experiencing being pregnant while in lockdown and admitted to feeling emotional a lot of the time. Talking to Capital Breakfast ahead of starring in The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the mum-to-be revealed when asked about whether she had swollen feet: "Yeah well my feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors." Host Roman Kemp then asked the star: "What, you just sit in the locked car?" to which she replied: "Yeah I do because I need my space, Roman."

Katy also admitted that she was finding it hard knowing how to handle her cravings while in quarantine. "Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'do I want to risk my life getting that craving' so it's all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you're like arghh. You know, there's so many levels of uncertainty and it's really a one day at a time type of thing."

