Nicole Kidman shares rare photo of daughter Sunday as she celebrates her birthday The Big Little Lies star shares her two youngest daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is now the proud mum of a 12-year-old! On Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star celebrated her daughter Sunday's birthday, and shared the sweetest photo of her and the pre-teen on Instagram to mark the special occasion. In the picture, which was taken at their home in Nashville, Nicole was seen embracing Sunday, whose face was covered to protect her privacy. In the caption, The Hours star wrote: "Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday. Happy Birthday baby girl." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Happy birthday to your beautiful girl!" while another wrote: "Happy birthday Sunday! I'm sure you guys are spoiling her!"

MORE: Inside Serena Williams' stunning garden at home in Miami

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman opens up about her daughters joining her on set

Nicole Kidman celebrated daughter Sunday's birthday during lockdown

Sunday is Nicole and Keith Urban's oldest daughter. The celebrity couple are also parents to nine-year-old Faith, while the Hollywood actress shares older children, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole's sweet birthday tribute to Sunday follows shortly after she opened up about motherhood in lockdown during an interview with Pete Hammond for Deadline's Behind the Lens series. The Others star said: "I've been doing a lot of mothering as well which is a great thing. I learn so much from it. You get to give a lot but I learn so much from them."

MORE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's stunning living room

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Reflecting on her daughters, Nicole continued: "I have a little girl whose about to be 12 and I have a nine-year-old and that requires a particular form of mothering. And you need to be there 24/7 because right now you are also doing their schooling. So you are doing their schooling and they are home. And you are dealing with all of the other emotions."

The couple's daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games.

"It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.