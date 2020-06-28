Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have had many things to celebrate during lockdown, but most recently, including the Big Little Lies star's birthday and Father's Day last weekend. And most recently, Keith had some happy news for his fans. Over the weekend, the country singer announced that his much-anticipated 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, is now available to pre-order ahead of its release date on 18 September. This follows Keith's best-selling 2018 LP, Graffiti U, and its name was thought up in 2019 after the singer reflected on just how quickly his life has been going over the past few years. In a video posted on his YouTube channel in May, Keith opened up about his upcoming album.

He said: "In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time. But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

Keith Urban's much-anticipated album is available to pre-order now

Some of the tracks that will be on the album include Tumbleweed, Change Your Mind, Wait and Superman, as well as Keith's upbeat single Polaroid, which he released in April, accompanied by a quirky video.

The star is also set to host the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which were due to take place in April, but will now commence in September, as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple are isolating in Nashville with their daughters Sunday and Faith

Throughout the lockdown, Keith has been keeping his fans entertained with virtual concerts on Instagram Live, where he has been performing from his home studio in Nashville. The singer also performed a socially distant concert for key workers in his local area, where they all watched him perform from inside their cars.

Keith is isolating with Nicole and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. The singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

