Keith Urban shares rare beach photo with wife Nicole Kidman to mark special anniversary The couple were celebrating 14 years since their nuptials

Keith Urban delighted fans with a rare and carefree snap of him and Nicole Kidman as they marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Posting a blurry picture of the pair on the beach, jumping up in the air, Keith wrote: "Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years.... and I feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

Fans loved the picture, with many even thinking it had been taken by one of their daughters. "OMG I love this picture and I bet Sunday took it of her Mum & Dad. Happy 14th Anniversary Keith and Nicole. I wish you love, happiness and friendship for many more years," a follower wrote.

Nicole and Keith marked their 14th wedding anniversary this week

Another one said: "What a lovely photo! Happy anniversary." Whilst a third one remarked: "Happy Anniversary to the cutest couple on the planet!!!"

Nicole also took to Instagram to share a loving picture of the pair taken at the Oscars in 2017, showing them looking into each other's eyes whilst sitting in the audience.

"Us #HappyAnniversary," the actress captioned the black and white snap, which was liked by friends Michelle Pfeiffer and Naomi Campbell.

Nicole and Keith married on 25 June 2006 in Sydney, after meeting at an event in 2005. The couple have since welcomed two daughters together: Sunday Rose,11, and Faith Margaret, nine. While the couple tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Nicole surprised fans on Sunday by sharing a never-before-seen family photo on Instagram.

In the picture, the Big Little Lies star and her husband had their arms around their daughters, who have both inherited their mum's curly hair. Nicole also shared a lovely picture of herself with her late father, Anthony Kidman, and her mum Janelle and sister Antonia. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "The recipient of the love of a truly great father, and the wife of a truly great father. Happy Father's Day."