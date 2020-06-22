To mark Father's Day on Sunday, Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo of herself with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, on Instagram – much to the delight of fans! In the picture, the Big Little Lies star and her husband had their arms around their daughters, who have both inherited their mum's curly hair. Nicole also shared a lovely picture of herself with her late father, Anthony Kidman, and her mum Janelle and sister Antonia. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "The recipient of the love of a truly great father, and the wife of a truly great father. Happy Father's Day."

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals new location after isolating with family in the Caribbean

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman join Keith Urban on stage for a romantic duet

Father's Day was no doubt a bittersweet day for Nicole, who was incredibly close to her dad, who sadly passed away in 2014. The actress recently touched upon their relationship in a quick-fire round of questions for WSJ. Magazine.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with daughters Sunday and Faith

The Hours actress revealed that when it came to having dinner with anyone – dead or alive – she would always pick her dad. "My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said. Anthony tragically passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 after suffering from a heart attack.

READ: Jennifer Aniston looks completely unrecognisable in new lockdown post

As well as Father's Day, Nicole also celebrated her birthday over the weekend. The Others actress was inundated with messages from her famous friends on her special day, while Keith paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram, alongside a photo of the birthday girl surrounded by helium balloons. "WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl," he wrote alongside the photo.

Nicole and her family are isolating at their home in Nashville

Throughout lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been helping to keep up their family's spirits, as well as their fans'. Over the past few months, Keith has given virtual concerts from his garage via Instagram so that people can enjoy his music during these uncertain times. The country singer even put on a charity socially distanced concert in a car park for key workers in the area.

The couple's daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.