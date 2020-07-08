Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make announcement fans have been waiting for The celebrity couple started dating after meeting on the set of The Voice

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have delighted fans with the news of a special drive-in concert that they are participating in later in the month. On Wednesday, Blake took to Instagram to reveal that he would be headlining a show with his girlfriend and Trace Adkins on 25 July, as part of the Encore Drive-in Nights. Participating venues across North America will be allowing fans to watch the pre-recorded show from the comfort of their car while enjoying a cinematic concert experience. Tickets will go on sale on 14 July, and will be sold at $114.99 per vehicle seating up to six people.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Zuma suffers unfortunate accident during lockdown

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going to be on stage together later in the month

Blake shared the information on Instagram, alongside the message: "Hell right y’all! Can’t wait for July 25th… we’ve got an exclusive @encoredriveinnights show at drive-in theaters across North America with special guests @GwenStefani and @TraceAdkins! Tickets go on sale 7/14 at noon local time! Mark your calendars and enjoy a fun, safe, night out with the family! #DriveInNights #BlakeAtTheDriveIn – Team BS."

READ: Kate Hudson delights fans with rare photo of oldest son Ryder

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice

Fans were delighted at the news, with one commenting: "Wow, so you mean I can finally see Blake Shelton here in Hamilton Ontario, wow," with another writing: "Omg! A drive-in Blake and Gwen concert." A third added: "I need to go to this."

Blake and Gwen are no strangers to performing together. Last month, the couple announced the release of a new live performance video of their duet, Nobody But You. The song is from Blake's album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, and features footage of the couple's performances of the song during his concerts during his Friends and Heroes tour earlier this year before lockdown. The video montage has plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from the tour, including them holding hands as they head up to the stage, and taking shots while posing for a selfie backstage.

Blake shared the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "#NobodyButYou (Live) is OUT NOW! And man, I am a lucky guy… @gwenstefani!"

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.