Jemima Goldsmith has remembered her late niece Iris, one year on from her tragic death. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 46-year-old shared a series of throwback photos and videos to honour the sad occasion.

"One year. We miss you our beautiful Iris," wrote Jemima. One of the pictures saw Iris hold her dad as he read a book to her, while another saw the young girl rest her head on a family member's shoulder as she napped.

One of the pictures Jemima shared on her Instagram Stories

Iris, the daughter of Ben Goldsmith and Kate Emma Rothschild, was killed in an off-road vehicle accident on the family's farm in Somerset on 8 July 2019. The teenager was first-born and the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families.

Just two days before the death anniversary, her heartbroken father Ben shared a beautiful photo of his little girl. "I keep myself busy with the things I do. But every time I pause, I still think of you," he wrote in the caption.

Ben Goldsmith's daughter Iris tragically died last July

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time of her death, a family friend described Iris as "beautiful, charming, intelligent, wonderful company and absolutely the loveliest person you could meet. Ben and Kate are completely devastated. They are numb to the core and united in their grief."

In April, Ben and his second wife Jemima Jones welcomed a baby girl called Vita Iris Goldsmith. Speaking to HELLO! shortly after the birth, Ben revealed that young Vita had been named in honour of Iris.

"We've decided to name her Vita, which means life, because she managed against the odds to cling onto hers after a very difficult start to life," he explained. "And her middle name is Iris, after her guardian angel big sister." The couple are also parents to three-year-old daughter, Eliza, and son, Arlo, who is two.