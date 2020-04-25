Ben Goldsmith welcomes baby girl with wife Jemima nine months after death of daughter Iris

Ben Goldsmith and wife Jemima have welcomed a baby girl, nine months after the tragic death of Ben's 15-year-old daughter Iris.

Ben's sister, Jemima Khan, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, showing off two gorgeous photos of the newborn posing with her dad, Ben, and mum, Jemima.

"Welcome home, Vita Iris Goldsmith - my perfect little niece who left hospital today after a terrifying two weeks in the ICU & thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses, a miraculous recovery. I love you so much already even tho’ we haven’t yet met. So many congratulations to @bengoldsmith & @jemimagjones," she wrote alongside the snaps.

The newborn's name, Vita Iris, is no doubt a tribute to her sister, who passed away last summer. This is Ben and Jemima's third child together. The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter, Eliza, and a son, Arlo, aged two.

Iris was one of three children from Ben's first marriage to Kate Rothschild. They have two sons: Frank, 14, and Isaac, 11.

Ben and his family were left "completely devastated" by the death of his 15-year-old daughter last July. Iris was killed in a quad bike accident on the family's farm in Somerset. The teenager was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a combined fortune of more than £300million.

Soon after the passing, Ben broke his silence to pay tribute to his daughter on social media. The financier and environmentalist shared a snap of his first daughter smiling at the camera and wrote alongside it: "Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back, please God. And if not, please take extra special care of her. I love her so so much and I’m so proud of her. It hurts me so much I can’t describe."