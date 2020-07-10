Carol McGiffin moves fans with poignant post about late mum The Loose Women star shared the touching post on Instagram

Carol McGiffin's fans flocked to Instagram on Friday to send the Loose Women star heartbreaking messages of support after she revealed that it would have been her mother's 86th birthday.

The TV star posted a beautiful photo of sunshine yellow marigolds, revealing that they were her mum's favourite flowers, and that she "thought about her every day for the last 17 years since she died".

She added that although she missed her late mum terribly, she was also glad that she wasn't around to witness the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol shared the post on Instagram

Carol's full post read: "Today would have been my beautiful mum's 86th birthday and marigolds always remind me of her. Not that I need reminding, I have thought about her every day for the last 17 years since she died. I still miss her terribly but in a way I'm glad she's not around to see what is going on in her beloved country at the moment."

The presenter also included "#mum" and a sad face emoji.

Many of Carol's fans were moved by her touching post, and took to Instagram to share their own heartbreaking stories of loss, with many in similar situations noting that they also miss their mums every single day.

One follower wrote: "Sending love and thoughts Carol. I lost mum last September and miss her so much but like you say I’m too glad that mum's not here to see what’s going on. Your mum is always with you Carol I’m sure."

Another noted: "Life is just always slightly off kilter without your mum," while a third commented: "I’m sure your Mum is watching over you and smiling every day."

Thousands more showed their support by liking Carol's post, including her Loose Women co-star Christine Lampard.

