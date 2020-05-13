Loose Women star Carol McGiffin rarely shares a look inside her home, but following the coronavirus pandemic when she has been spending all of her time indoors, Carol has given fans a glimpse of a few areas including her bedroom. In a recent post on Instagram, Carol posed for a mirror selfie in the room, featuring wooden floors, cream walls and a cream leather bed. On the floor, Carol has two rugs: one with a cream and navy paisley pattern, and another plain cream. The bed is dressed with two navy and white tartan cushions, and a fluffy cream throw, and she has a black and white abstract painting hanging on the wall, matching the black frame of her mirror.

Carol captioned the photo: "Friday update alert! Today I was feeling blue so dressed accordingly, in blue. Cheered myself up by cooking Thai fried rice chicken. More bad news when my computer finally died but I managed to resuscitate it although it's still not right. And I wore my flip flop socks all week! They're in the wash now though… How's your week been? See you next week folks #myweek #thislife #restless #overit."

Back in May, Carol revealed a look at her home office space in another post, featuring a mahogany oak desk and a gold heart-shaped photo frame. The piece de resistance (and centerpiece of Carol's photo) though, was a coaster with a photo of the Queen and the motto 'Don't treat me any differently than you would the Queen'.

Carol returned to the Loose Women panel alongside fellow stars including Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Andrea McLean when the show aired on 4 May.

