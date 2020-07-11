Dan Walker has paid a heartfelt tribute to England World Cup hero Jack Charlton following his sad death at the age of 85 on Friday.

The BBC Breakfast host took to Instagram to share a poignant message about the late football star, who passed away peacefully at his Northumberland home following a long-term illness, his family said.

Posting a throwback photo of Jack, Dan wrote: "Big Jack Charlton was gentle, no nonsense and so funny. He was always a joy to interview or listen to when talking about the game he loved.‬ ‪One of those who brought football home... has left us. May he rest in peace.‬"

Dan also shared a photo of tributes from the Football Association Ireland and England's Twitter account, simply captioning them: "Legacy #JackCharlton."

The England football team tweeted: "We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with Jack's family, friends and former clubs."

Dan Walker shared this image of the late Jack Charlton

Fans were touched by Dan's words and quickly paid their own respects to the Leeds United legend. One commented: "Well said Dan. He was a one off. RIP Big Jack." Another added: "Really sad day, we have lost a true English legend, every football fan in the country will be sad today (from and Everton fan) RIP big man."

Former England player Gary Lineker said also said he was "saddened" to hear the news, and described Jack as "World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot".

Jack, the older brother of former footballer Bobby Charlton, was part of England's World Cup-winning team in 1966. He played for Leeds United, making a record 773 appearance over a 23-year career as a player. He later enjoyed success as a manager for the Republic of Ireland, leading the side to three major tournaments.

