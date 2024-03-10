Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules's life away from the cameras

Danny John-Jules delighted viewers when he returned to Death in Paradise on Sunday. The actor reprised his role as beloved character Dwayne Myers, who returns to Saint Marie to help the team following the departure of Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) in last week's episode.

While fans are overjoyed to see Danny back on their screens, what about the actor's life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out more about his home life, including his wife and actor children…

WATCH: Are you enjoying series 13 of Death in Paradise?

Danny's early life and childhood

London native Danny, 63, was born in Paddington before moving to and growing up in Notting Hill with his brother and sister. His parents, who hail from Dominica, split up when he was six.

As a youngster, Danny worked various jobs before finding his passion for performing. Sharing an insight into his childhood, he previously told The Mirror: "I had a paper round when I was a kid, had jobs on a second-hand stall, building site, hospital, warehouse and hair salon before I got into the business. I don't know any other way than hard work."

© Karwai Tang Danny John-Jules grew up in London

In the same interview, Danny revealed that he reconnected with his father after the pair became estranged for several years. "For the last 30 years dad lived in Dominica, one island from Guadeloupe where we film," he said in 2018, explaining how he brought his entire family together in 2016 for the first time in 50 years.

"At first my brother had no interest in going. He couldn't bear the thought of reconciliation with my dad," said Danny. "He had to struggle through university on his own and became a barrister. But we all came together before dad died last year."

Danny's home life with famous wife

When he's not busy filming for his latest TV role, Danny can be found at home with his wife Petula Langlais, whom he married over two decades ago. The couple are thought to live in Notting Hill.

Like Danny, Petula also enjoys a successful career in the entertainment industry and works as a Standby Props and Art Assistant. Her TV credits include Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and she also worked on the 2022 film, Matilda: The Musical.

© Dave Benett Danny John-Jules is married to Petula Langlais

Speaking about relationships within showbiz and his long-standing marriage, Danny previously told The Mirror: "I think we should dispel the curse. In any industry where you're chucked into a room with 30 or 40 new people, stuff happens.

"I was on the West End show when Alfred Molina and Jill Gascoine met and they're together 30 years later. So is it a curse or blessing? I’d call that a blessing."

Danny and Petula share two children together: son Danté Langlais-John-Jules, 18, and daughter Danaè Langlais-John-Jules, 16.

© @dannyjohnjules/Instagram Danny and his wife Petula share two children, Danté and Danaè

Both Danté and Danaè have had minor acting roles alongside their dad, appearing in Death in Paradise and the 2016 short film Bucky, which was written and directed by Danny.

Danté made an appearance in the BBC drama back in 2016, when he played the role of Jackson. As for Danaè, the youngster portrayed Elize Johnson in an episode that aired in 2018.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Danny plays Dwayne in Death in Paradise

Danny isn't the only famous face in his family, however. His nephew is Arsenal footballer Tyreece John-Jules, 23.