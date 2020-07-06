Colin Brazier pays heartbreaking tribute to late wife Jo two years after her death The Sky News presenter's wife passed away in 2018

Sky News anchor Colin Brazier has paid a heartfelt tribute, marking the second year anniversary of his wife Joanna's death.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, the newsreader shared a throwback picture of his late partner and wrote: "Today, remembering the second anniversary of the death of our darling Jo. Wife, mother and friend."

Today, remembering the second anniversary of the death of our darling Jo. Wife, mother and friend.

His wife Jo, with whom he had six children, died of breast cancer at the age of 55 after a six-year-long battle with the disease. Jo had worked as head of foreign news at Sky News until she retired in 2002. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, and was given a terminal prognosis for her third-stage breast cancer in early 2018.

Colin's followers offered words of sympathy following his post, with one saying: "All the very best to you and yours, Colin, on what will doubtless be a day of very mixed emotions." Another remarked: "Beautiful young woman. My thoughts are with you and the family today. Big hugs x."

The couple share children Edith, 20, Agnes, 17, Constance, 15, Gwendolyn, 14, Katharine, 12, and John, ten. In October, Colin opened up about his grief over losing his beloved wife, and how he and his children keep her memory alive.

Colin Brazier lost his wife to cancer in 2018

"My home is not a shrine to my late wife. But there are a few pictures of Jo, including a large, unignorable one by the front door," he wrote in his Sky News column. "She comes up in conversation all the time. We share reminiscences and do not launder her memory. The children are happy to recall being scolded every bit as much as being hugged."

Of dealing with his grief, he added: "We had more time together than we would have done before all the oncological advances of the last 50 years. Then she died. It prompted the sort of grief that leaves you raving and breathless. But grief is natural."