Andrea McLean shared the most gorgeous photos to her Instagram account on Sunday, and she's inspired us for next weekend! The Loose Women panellist posted two snaps of herself sitting at the barbeque in her garden, wearing a pretty white dress with a pink floral print.

In the first picture, the star held onto an orange cocktail and smiled at the camera, and her rescue dog Teddy sat by her side. In the next photo, Andrea laughed as she held her cocktail in the air and Teddy looked at her with a confused expression.

MORE: Andrea McLean pokes fun at her hairstyle in amazing throwback photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean denies she's pregnant as she shows off stomach

Andrea captioned the photos: "Did someone say first to the bar gets a cheeky cocktail? Barbecue’d burger or Bellini - I’m in! Even Teddy’s joined the queue. This pretty dress is from @foreveruniqueofficial and has been reduced in their fabulous sale! #AD."

The presenter's fans were quick to express their approval for her new look, commenting: "Wow your smile is radiant," "Lovely picture," "Awww stunning photo and Teddy looking at you sooo cute," and: "Gorgeous dress!!"

Andrea shared the gorgeous summery photos to Instagram

Andrea has been inspiring her followers and viewers of Loose Women with her summer style over the last few weeks. The 50-year-old has rocked outfits from Marks and Spencer, Whistles, and Top Shop. While she seems to be making the most of the summer, Andrea recently opened up about her fears for her eldest child Finlay, 18.

RELATED: Andrea McLean's slinky animal print dress will drive you wild!

During her appearance on The Scrummy Mummies podcast, she said: "Because Fin's a boy, and this sounds really strange, but I almost worry about him more. Because he is really tall and is really, really lovely and kind. And I worry that people will look at him and think he is easy to pick on as he clearly won't fight back.

"But you can't teach them to be a bruiser if they aren’t and you don’t want them to be in case they start something. I text a lot to ask if he is okay." The star is a doting mum to her two children, Finlay and 13-year-old daughter Amy, 13, both from previous marriages. She is also step-mum to her husband Nick Feeney's two children, Tia-Lily, 17, and Sienna, 14.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.