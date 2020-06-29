There were no Monday morning blues for Andrea McLean at the start of the week! The TV presenter was delighted to return to the old Loose Women studios, having temporarily moved to a bigger space at the start of the lockdown. The star took to Instagram to share footage of herself stepping inside the familiar setting, telling fans: "It is Monday morning and I'm here at Loose Women, and look we are back in our old place this week for the first time since lockdown."

"There's no one here and it's so weird. I'm in my room for the first time since we all had to leave and go home. It's literally the first time since we had to move. Very, very odd, but it's a good sign as it means we are moving in the right direction."

VIDEO: Andrea McLean gives a tour around the original Loose Women studios

In another clip, Andrea was seen cleaning the surface of her dressing table while wearing protective gloves. "This is something I never had to do before, gloves on and wiping everything down," she said. Reflecting on the panel presenting the show together again in their usual room, she continued: "Today is our first day back in our old room, which is nice but will be a bit odd. It's going to be like moving into your house but everyone's moved all the furniture around."

The Loose Women star shared a glimpse inside her dressing room

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Loose Women was temporary taken off air. The show stopped for six weeks, before returning to a temporary studio where Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed, so that there was more room for the panellists to sit two metres apart.

Since it has come back on our screens, the show has followed a new format with just three panellists in the studio, while the fourth joins via a video link from home.

Andrea has been isolating with husband Nick Feeney in Surrey

When it came back, Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime, said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday. As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

"We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday."

