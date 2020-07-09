Andrea McLean pokes fun at her hairstyle in amazing throwback photo The Loose Women star shared the image on Instagram

Andrea McLean was doing a little reminiscing on Thursday, when she shared a seriously impressive photo of herself standing next to A-listers Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer.

Aside from gushing about the two talented woman, doting mum Andrea couldn't help but poke fun at her hairstyle, which was notably more voluminous.

Andrea shared the photo on Instagram

"As for my hair... what was I thinking?" the Loose Women star joked.

Her full caption read: "Throwback to spending the morning with these lovely ladies @amyschumer and @goldiehawn it was my first time meeting Amy, and she was as funny, warm and self-deprecating in real life as she is on screen.

"Goldie and I have worked together on @loosewomen a few times over the years and she’s just a legend. Another warm ‘woman’s woman’ with a beautiful spirit. As for my hair... what was I thinking?"

Andrea's hair has changed so much!

Needless to say, fans were impressed by the picture, and took to the comment section of the TV star's post to say so.

"Three legends," wrote one, with another adding: "Three role models for women right there. Think you look amazing by the way."

But the one thing that Andrea's followers didn't agree with was the remark she made about her backcombed hair – in fact, they loved her past look!

"But your hair is beautiful Andrea. Great volume in it. Suits you," gushed one.

Jump forward a few years, and it sounds as though the mother-of-two is still dealing with hair drama!

Over the weekend, the 50-year-old revealed that she had forgotten to book an appointment at the hairdressers, and resorted to a DIY hair dying kit.

"When you forget to book a hair appointment on the busiest day of the year…" she wrote on Instagram, continuing: "Am I the last woman in Britain doing her own hair?"

