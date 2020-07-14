Lorraine Kelly reveals her secret celebrity crush

Lorraine Kelly has been very happily married to husband Steve Smith since 1992. But she has admitted to a little celebrity crush while responding to a fan on Twitter. Lorraine spotted a tweet in the social media site which read: "I can confirm I saw Russell Tovey in Soho today and I can confirm I still fancy him." In response, she wrote: "Well @itsleepeart who doesn't???"

Lorraine, 60, and Steve are the proud parents to one child together, 24-year-old daughter Rosie. The family enjoyed a very happy reunion just recently, when Rosie returned to England from Singapore, where she has been working for the past four years.

She made the sensible decision to self-isolate before reuniting with her parents – and her mum couldn’t have been prouder of her. "Of course it was the right thing to do but it made for a very long fortnight of waiting to get the chance to give her a proper hug," Lorraine wrote in an exclusive diary for HELLO!. "We last saw her in person at Christmas when she came home to stay with us before going back to Singapore for New Year."

"She was initially alone in that flat and was so close to me and yet so far away. It was hard but I knew that she was doing the right thing and being very responsible. It was so good this week to finally manage to see her in person and give her a much longed-for cuddle, and it is wonderful for the whole family – me, [husband] Steve, Rosie and of course our beloved dog Angus – to be together at last.

"Having Rosie back has really lifted my spirits. That's what is most important and what this whole pandemic has taught every single one of us: our family and friends are what really matter."