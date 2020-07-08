Lorraine Kelly shows off gorgeous hair transformation after finally making it to the hairdressers Watch the video below

What a joy this week to finally get a hair appointment after five long months since my last visit to the salon.

I'm lucky that despite being sixty years old, I don't have a lot of grey in my hair, but it was starting to get more visible and I desperately needed to have it coloured.

So I was thrilled to get the call from the fabulous Maleeka Robb from FOUR salon in London that they were now able to open. It was a very different experience from usual.

The salon is normally buzzing with clients and staff, and there's always a lot of fun and laughter. This time it was very quiet, I had to wear a mask, use sanitizer and there was no usual cup of coffee and a sandwich.

Maleeka was in full PPE complete with a visor as she coloured my hair, and observed all the rules to the letter and beyond.

I had a quick trim and blow dry and left the salon feeling like a new woman. It also felt as though I'd taken another tentative step back to normality.

You cannot underestimate the confidence boost you get when your hair looks good. It's great to have our hairdressers back.

