Kate Garraway has been praised by her friend Lorraine Kelly for never complaining during her husband Derek Draper's battle with COVID-19, despite going through "unimaginable pain".

Derek has been fighting for his life in hospital since March, with Kate revealing this week that he is in a "minimum state of consciousness" but has managed to open his eyes.

Despite doctors confirming he is now free of the virus, the disease has sadly wreaked havoc on his body.

Soon after Kate confirmed she will be returning to Good Morning Britain on Monday, Lorraine praised her friend for remaining positive despite "going through hell".

In her column for The Sun, Lorraine wrote: "She has been coping with the unimaginable pain and distress of her husband Derek battling for his life after contracting Covid-19. Kate has never once complained or asked: 'Why me?'

"She has simply soldiered on, reassuring and raising her children, praising the NHS and helping others in the same boat. At times it has been a lonely, miserable, tough voyage through uncharted waters. But Kate steered a stoic and steady course throughout."

Kate Garraway's husband Derek has been in hospital since March

Kate appeared on GMB on Wednesday to talk about her husband, and reveal that she is finally ready to return to work on Monday alongside Ben Shephard.

Speaking about her decision, Kate said now was the time to move on – for the sake of her two children, Darcey, 14, and ten-year-old Billy. "Derek would be saying to come back. He'd actually be saying why haven't you done it before?"

She shared: "As he got into the ambulance he said, 'Go inside and make them feel safe, because they're going to be panicking about this.' That would be his priority. My job is to make him feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek – we hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens they have to feel they have a world. To see me getting on, they're going to go back to school in September."

