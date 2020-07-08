Lorraine Kelly’s video of daughter Rosie playing with pet dog will melt your heart The TV star shared the clip on Instagram

Lorraine Kelly knows how to make us smile! On Wednesday, the TV star shared a heart-melting video of her daughter, 24-year-old Rosie, bonding with their beloved pet dog, Border Terrier Angus, and the two certainly have a special bond!

The pair could be seen laying on the sofa, with little Angus on Rosie's belly. Doting mum Lorraine added the caption: "My two babies - @rosiekellysmith and Angus - they adore each other."

Fans flocked to the comment section of the 60-year-old's post to let her know just how sweet they found the video, but even more of Lorraine's fans were left shocked by how similar Rosie looks to her famous mum.

How cute are Rosie and Angus!

"I thought it was you Lorraine, your daughter is so much like you!" wrote one fan, with a second adding: "Rosie is your double." A third noted: "I thought that was you Lorraine!"

Hours before posting the video, Lorraine made a much-anticipated trip to the hairdressers following their recent reopening as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Sharing a photo of her trip to the salon, she wrote: "Finally got [my] hair coloured yesterday - thank you @maleekarobb at @fourlondon - all safety measures firmly in place. Felt very reassured."

Throughout the lockdown, Lorraine spent her time at her beautiful Berkshire home, and even gave HELLO! a peek inside her residence when she celebrated Rosie's return from Singapore in May.

Upon her return, Rosie explained: "I really wanted to see my mum and dad but I didn't want to risk giving them the virus if I was unlucky enough to catch it on the flight. I didn't want to take any chances. I stayed in a little flat in London on my own and got over the jet lag. I missed [family dog] Angus and I've enjoyed taking him for our walks. I'm also going to teach mum to cook and bake and I've got her doing online yoga classes."

