Kate Garraway reveals sweet way Amanda Holden helped her during husband's illness The GMB host's husband Derek has been critically ill in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has opened up about the amount of love and support she has received over the past four months during her most difficult period.

READ: Kate Garraway opens up about Derek's coronavirus battle in her own words

The 53-year-old, who made her long-awaited return to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, spoke of her husband Derek Draper's recovery as she touched upon the sweet way many people had reached out to her – in particular Amanda Holden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveal why the garden is a very special place for her family

"Amanda Holden, she texted me on Sunday, I felt so low," she shared. "I read a text and I couldn't even text back, I'm sorry Amanda, she texted just saying, 'I'm thinking of you, you're doing amazing', just reading that is incredible."

READ: Susanna Reid left heartbroken after Kate Garraway's GMB interview

It's not just Amanda who has been on hand to support the TV star and her two children as the likes of David Beckham and Elton John have also been sending sweet messages.

The presenter returned to GMB on Wednesday looking lovely in a yellow Oliver Bonas dress

"Robert Rinder, he just texted me and said, 'I live really near to you, what can I do?' Darcey was making a photo wall and we didn't have any Blu Tack.. and he was like, 'Ok…,'" she explained. "We now have a system, I'll say to him [that we need] butter and milk and he'll send back a rainbow and it's on its way."

MORE: Look back at Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper

"David Beckham sent some video clips for the children, people have been incredibly lovely," she added. "Elton John contacted me. He got in touch, he said, 'Hi Kate, It's Elton'. I was like, 'Elton…' I think we do have a mutual friend. He was like, 'What can I do to help?' He said, 'I'm on board.' He's incredible. I put the phone down, and I'm like, 'That was Elton John…' I said, 'I think he's going to help!'"

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

Kate, 53, has understandably been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she continues to wait for news on her critically ill husband Derek, who has been in a coma for the past 14 weeks after contracting coronavirus in March. The presenter has confirmed that she will return to GMB alongside Ben Shephard from Monday to fill in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Exclusive: Kate Garraway reveals husband has opened his eyes but remains in intensive care

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.