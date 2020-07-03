Amanda Holden stuns as she celebrates special night out The BGT judge has enjoyed two reunions now

Fresh from reuniting with her actress pals, Amanda Holden has enjoyed a second reunion this week – this time, raising a glass to the end of "term".

It appears the BGT judge is taking a break from home-schooling her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, as the summer term doesn't officially 'end' until later this month.

Either way, Amanda joined a number of her pals to kickstart the weekend, enjoying a glass of wine in the most gorgeous surroundings.

Still wearing her stunning silky leopard print number from her stint on Heart Radio earlier in the day, Amanda looked relaxed and thrilled to be surrounded by so many of her nearest and dearest. Captioning the Instagram Stories photo, she wrote: "Socially distanced last day of 'term' drinks."

Amanda Holden enjoyed a second friends reunion on Friday

It was only on Thursday that Amanda was overcome with emotion when she was finally reunited with best friends Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite after spending months apart. Taking to her Instagram page to share a sweet photo from their socially distanced walk, the 49-year-old confessed she "cried" once she saw them.

"Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them," she wrote.

Amanda Holden reunited with her actress pals on Thursday

It seems the last time the four friends were together was in March when they headed to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with the likes of Sarah Parish and Tracy Ann Oberman. The actresses often get together to celebrate huge milestones such as birthdays and Lisa's wedding to John Torode in October.

Meanwhile, despite being apart from her friends during lockdown, Amanda confessed that the "new normal" has had a great impact on her marriage to Chris Hughes. "This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she recently told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."

