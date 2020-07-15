Amanda Holden enjoyed some special bonding time with her younger daughter Hollie on Wednesday, as the pair took a trip to London Zoo. The Heart FM presenter was on parental duty as she took her eight-year-old and Hollie's friend to the attraction.

Posing by an aquarium – looking incredibly chic in skinny jeans, a white eyelet top and a khaki denim jacket – Amanda told her Instagram followers: "Lovely afternoon with my #HRH and her friend @zsllondonzoo... recommend if you're out and about.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's very messy flour challenge with lookalike daughters

"Felt very safe & well organised… no boring queues and most things open!! (Disclaimer! Masked indoors and unmasked outdoors) by Rafi." Amanda, 49, also uploaded a close-up snap to her Stories of a lizard.

The Britain's Got Talent judge also shares older daughter Lexi, 14, with her husband Chris Hughes. Amanda married her record producer husband in a lavish ceremony at Babington House in Somerset back in 2008 after they met in Los Angeles five years earlier.

Amanda posed for a picture at the zoo

The family live in Surrey, where they have been spending lockdown. The TV star has been documenting their time at home over the last few months, including the increasingly elaborate ways she and her daughters have kept themselves entertained on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Amanda and her mini-mes took part in their messiest challenge yet. The clip showed the trio stood behind a pillow covered in flour. As a series of questions played, Amanda dunked one or both of her daughters into the flour depending on who the question best applied to.

Amanda understandably dodged the first question, which was which of her girls was her favourite, and pushed both of her daughters' faces into the flour. Other questions included: "Who's the most annoying?" for which Amanda picked poor Hollie, "Who treats mum and dad like a chauffeur?" (Lexi) "Who has better taste in music?" (Lexi again) and "Who watches the most TV?" (Hollie).

