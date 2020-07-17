Amanda Holden debuts grand home entrance at Surrey mansion The Britain's Got Talent judge unveiled the driveway for the first time

Amanda Holden owns two homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds. The Britain's Got Talent judge has been isolating at her mansion in the former during the coronavirus pandemic, and a recent Instagram post unveiled its grand entrance for the very first time.

She filmed a hilarious video depicting artist Tom Walker's new song I Will Wait For You, showing Amanda receiving her deliveries. It showed an enormous black wrought iron gate, with various CCTV cameras mounted on the wall, and a white concrete wall with a cream top. The driveway is formed of cream pebbles.

Amanda captioned the post, "Worth waiting for #iwillwaitforyou @iamtomwalker #delivers every time! Such a gorg song. Avail now to download everywhere inc iTunes."

Amanda Holden showed off her house on TikTok

This marks the first time that Amanda has shown both the entrance and driveway to her home. She did, however, reveal a look at the building in its entirety from the back when she filmed a TikTok video with her daughters. It showed two storeys, with four sets of double patio doors, and five sets of windows on the top floor. The colour of the home matches the colour of the wall as seen at the front of her home.

Her garden was also unveiled in the process. It has a patio area with wooden decking that wraps around one side, and an extensive lawn with a selection of bushes and plants at one side.

The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated when Amanda bought the home with her husband Chris Hughes in 2015. Amanda said she had "badgered" the builder for a year, until he finally sold the home to them. At which point, Amanda took to Instagram to reveal the news. "So happy!!," she captioned a photo of herself and Chris. "Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!"

