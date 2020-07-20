Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking post, detailing a friend's terrifying coronavirus battle. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the actress uploaded a picture of the friend in hospital and another one of herself wearing a face mask alongside her Friends co-star Courteney Cox in an urgent bid to warn her followers about the dangers of the virus.

Urging them to wear face masks, Jennifer said: "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is COVID-19. This is real.

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus," she added. "Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID-19 affects all ages."

Revealing that her friend has recovered, the star concluded: "PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers."

Fans of the actress rushed to applaud her honest post, with one writing: "I'm so sorry, thank you for bringing awareness to this… now is not the time to get complacent. Sending you and your friend love and encouragement." Another remarked: "Please KEEP raising awareness @jenniferaniston."

Last month, Jennifer posted another selfie of herself wearing a face mask as she expressed the importance of wearing them. "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable," she said. "But don't you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.

"People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate." She added: "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."