You can now say hello to people with your very own HELLO! face mask HELLO! and Melissa Odabash team up to launch charity face masks for WellChild

What better way to say HELLO!, even when your face is covered by a mask? We've teamed up with designer Melissa Odabash to produce a limited-edition, non-medical grade face masks in two stylish covers - because being sensible doesn't have to be boring. Available in two colourways, red with white elastic or navy, all profits from this collaboration will be donated to WellChild, a national charity that supports seriously ill children and their families.

The national charity, who is providing vital PPE, care and support to seriously ill children and their families, counts the Duke of Sussex as a Patron. One mask sold is the equivalent to four surgical face masks for those shielding, and ten masks sold are the equivalent to one hour of care from a WellChild Nurse.

Melissa Odabash wearing the red face mask

“This is all about giving back,” says Melissa in HELLO!’s exclusive interview. “It’s scary how contagious the virus is, but during this pandemic people are helping others and being kind. I’ve noticed neighbourhoods coming together and I think a lot of good is coming out of this extraordinary time.”

MORE: Here's where to get a fashionable face mask during the coronavirus crisis

The reusable masks feature two layers of washable 100 percent cotton and two filters, as well as HELLO!’s logo and Melissa’s trademark label inside. Creating them has been a labour of love: “I started out with 15 samples in different colourways and went back and forth to my factory in Italy until the design was right. I tried them all on, too, to make sure they fit perfectly. In the end I chose classic shades of red and blue which go with everything and come in packs of two.

“The trend in my line of work used to be about high-cut leg or low-cut leg. Now it’s all about masks. As it’s difficult to talk when you’re wearing one, it’s quite cute and friendly to have a logo on the side that says: ‘HELLO!’”.

Profits will support national charity WellChild who are helping seriously ill children and their families cope during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

Speaking about the initiative, HELLO! Editor-In-Chief Rosie Nixon comments:

“Face masks are now an important wardrobe staple and I can’t think of a better, more friendly word than HELLO! to wear on your face, in place of a physical smile. The red and navy designs make them stylish and wearable for every day too. I was over the moon to work with Melissa Odabash on this project, a designer who I have long admired, and she has sourced the best quality materials for our mask. I am delighted that we are continuing HELLO!’s support for WellChild in the process. It is rewarding to know that your purchase will assist a deserving family or a WellChild nurse, providing them with much-needed PPE. This is a brilliant way to give back, whilst helping to keep yourself - and your friends and family - stylish and safe too.”

MORE: Fun face masks for kids 2020: Where to buy face coverings for children online in the UK

Matt James, Director of Communications & Engagement at WellChild, adds:

“A huge thank you to HELLO! and the amazing Melissa Odabash for including WellChild in this exciting collaboration. Families caring for a seriously ill child are totally reliant on external carers coming into their home, but without PPE many have seen vital care stop during lockdown. This has forced many families to deliver round-the-clock medical care on their own and without support. As the country eases out of lockdown, many of these families will continue in isolation for the foreseeable future. Funds raised from this fantastic initiative will help ensure that WellChild can give these children, young people and their families the best chance to thrive through this crisis and beyond.”

How to buy your HELLO! X Melissa Odabash face mask:

HELLO! mask in red, £14, Melissa Odabash

HELLO! mask in navy, £14, Melissa Odabash

HELLO! masks in red and navy, £26, Melissa Odabash

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.