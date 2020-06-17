Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox a happy birthday with previously unseen photo The two actresses have been firm friends for years

They've been close pals since their early Friends days, so Jennifer Aniston wanted to celebrate Courteney Cox on her birthday with some never-before-seen pictures.

Jennifer celebrated Courteney's birthday with a series of sweet snaps

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of her friend Courteney, 56, smiling at the camera complete with the caption: "Happy birthday to this amazing human," with a red love heart.

The two have been firm friends for years

The 51-year-old then posted a series of other images, including one of them showing Courteney wrapping an arm around Jennifer, who wrote: "I love you, CC" alongside some birthday emojis. Despite their close friendship, it seems as that Jennifer's birthday wishes were belated. The Morning Show actress posted another snap of Courteney smiling suspiciously at the camera while Jennifer admitted: "Sorry I'm late" with a face-palm emoji.

Jennifer also posted this picture of the two from a Friends scene

To finish off the montage of photos, it was only right that Jennifer shared an image from back in their Friends days. The pair can be seen sitting together in an episode from season four of the hit sitcom, with Jennifer's character Rachel painting Courteney's Monica's nails. Jennifer captioned the final picture, "The end." How sweet!

Courteney's birthday comes soon after the mum-of-one posted a throwback video of her daughter Coco for her sixteenth birthday. The teen, who Courteney shares with her ex-husband David Arquette, can be seen in the video from her younger days enjoying some fun on an ice rink. Proud Courteney wrote in the caption: "Happy sweet 16th Cocolo. You're my little quirk of the universe. I love you."

Courteney's birthday comes soon after her daughter Coco's Sweet Sixteenth

Many stars took to the comments to join the mum in wishing the teen a happy birthday. Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Look at those moves!! Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_" while Busy Phillips wrote: "Omggg. This is the Coco I remember Happy sweet 16th! I can't believe it!" Jennifer Garner was also quick to comment on the fun video, posting simply: "Unbelievable."

