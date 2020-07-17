The 11 best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

Karen Silas
If you are looking for a pretty face covering for summer, these are the best face floral face masks to buy that are reusable, washable and very pretty
Now that face masks are mandatory, it’s time for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others safe – but the thought of wearing a mask in your everyday life doesn't have to be daunting. Why not use it as an opportunity to express your summer style? We especially love the pretty floral face masks that you can buy.
With the array of reusable and washable non-medical mask styles now available, everyone can find the perfect face covering to match their personality and (dare we say it!) maybe even have a little fun expressing themselves.
Sarah Jessica Parker shows how it's done: The stylish Sex and the City star is a fan of the floral face mask trend
There are funny face masks, sportswear face coverings by brands like Nike and Adidas for when you work out and even luxurious silk masks for sensitive skin that are soft enough to sleep in.
One of the most uplifting everyday looks, though, has to be the face masks in flower print – so check out our edit of the best face floral face masks to buy that are reusable, washable and very pretty.
Shop the best floral face masks:
These Etsy bestsellers are handmade and have a filter pocket – they're currently available in blue, yellow and pink
Tiny flowers face mask, £7.99 each, Etsy
A double-layered face covering made in Surrey
Blue Rose Print face mask, £8, Etsy
These gorgeous silk face coverings are perfect for pampering delicate skin
GRLFRND Silk Floral Mask, various prints, £126 each, Revolve
Pacamask's face coverings are popular because they're made from antibacterial cloth and come in a variety of cute designs
Antibacterial face mask in Meadow,
£17.95 £9.95, Pacamask
A red floral print with semi-stretch ear loops for comfort and a filter pocket
Lovers + Friends floral face mask, £14, Revolve
There are a host of colours to choose from in this selection of handmade face masks
Liberty print face masks, various designs, £12 each, Etsy
If you have a favourite of the three, each design is also available in a trio of the same print
Aggi floral face masks, set of three, £30, Wolf & Badger
These cute masks are made of organic cotton and have a filter pocket
Summer flowers face mask, pack of three, £40, Wolf & Badger
A duo of fashionista face masks in a floral striped mixed print and a Versace-esque design
Blue floral print face covering, pack of two, £12, River Island
A tropical floral print mask with two additional face coverings also in tropical themes
Palmacea face masks, pack of three, £19.12, Shopbop
We'll bet you can't help but smile when you look at this cheery flower print
Vibrant Floral Mask, £11.49, Redbubble
