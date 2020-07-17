The 11 best floral face masks that are pretty and practical Show off your summer style with pretty floral face coverings

Now that face masks are mandatory, it’s time for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others safe – but the thought of wearing a mask in your everyday life doesn't have to be daunting. Why not use it as an opportunity to express your summer style? We especially love the pretty floral face masks that you can buy.

With the array of reusable and washable non-medical mask styles now available, everyone can find the perfect face covering to match their personality and (dare we say it!) maybe even have a little fun expressing themselves.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows how it's done: The stylish Sex and the City star is a fan of the floral face mask trend

There are funny face masks, sportswear face coverings by brands like Nike and Adidas for when you work out and even luxurious silk masks for sensitive skin that are soft enough to sleep in.

One of the most uplifting everyday looks, though, has to be the face masks in flower print – so check out our edit of the best face floral face masks to buy that are reusable, washable and very pretty.

Shop the best floral face masks:

These Etsy bestsellers are handmade and have a filter pocket – they're currently available in blue, yellow and pink

Tiny flowers face mask, £7.99 each, Etsy

A double-layered face covering made in Surrey

Blue Rose Print face mask, £8, Etsy

These gorgeous silk face coverings are perfect for pampering delicate skin

GRLFRND Silk Floral Mask, various prints, £126 each, Revolve

Pacamask's face coverings are popular because they're made from antibacterial cloth and come in a variety of cute designs

Antibacterial face mask in Meadow, £17.95 £9.95, Pacamask

A red floral print with semi-stretch ear loops for comfort and a filter pocket

Lovers + Friends floral face mask, £14, Revolve

There are a host of colours to choose from in this selection of handmade face masks

Liberty print face masks, various designs, £12 each, Etsy

If you have a favourite of the three, each design is also available in a trio of the same print

Aggi floral face masks, set of three, £30, Wolf & Badger

These cute masks are made of organic cotton and have a filter pocket

Summer flowers face mask, pack of three, £40, Wolf & Badger

A duo of fashionista face masks in a floral striped mixed print and a Versace-esque design

Blue floral print face covering, pack of two, £12, River Island

A tropical floral print mask with two additional face coverings also in tropical themes

Palmacea face masks, pack of three, £19.12, Shopbop

We'll bet you can't help but smile when you look at this cheery flower print

Vibrant Floral Mask, £11.49, Redbubble

