Piers Morgan's son Spencer seems to have embarked on a blossoming new romance. The 27-year-old - Piers's eldest child – has been photographed in the company of Lottie Tomlinson, the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The couple were photographed together on the streets of St Tropez; the Morgan family are currently enjoying a holiday together in the south of France. Spencer and Lottie were both dressed in matching black outfits, and walked with their arms wrapped around each other as they headed out for the night, accompanied by a female friend.

Spencer and Lottie have been spending time together in St Tropez

Spencer has also shared a photograph on his Instagram page showing him soaking up the sun at a pool party at Nikki Beach, with Lottie and another unknown female cuddled up to him on an outdoor sofa. Lottie was among those to comment on the snapshot, writing: "Lucky boy."

The Morgan family are certainly making the most of their summer getaway. Piers recently shared a snapshot showing him enjoying an alfresco lunch with Spencer and his middle son, 23-year-old Stanley. "First lunch with my sons (2/3 of them anyway) in 120 days - and can't think of a better place to have it," the 55-year-old GMB star wrote.

The Spencer family are currently soaking up the sun in the south of France

Spencer shared the same photo to his own page, adding the caption: "We're back in the game."

Piers is a proud father of four children. He shares his three sons with ex-wife Marion Shalloe: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, are parents to daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.

Piers with his youngest child, daughter Elise

Piers and his GMB co-star Susanna Reid are currently enjoying a well-deserved summer break. They will return to the ITV show in September, and in the meantime, Kate Garraway has stepped back into her presenting role. Kate was previously off-air to look after her two children while her husband Derek Draper sadly remains in intensive care in hospital.

Following her return last week, Piers was among those to congratulate the star on her comeback. "I heard you were fabulous! Welcome back Kate. X," he tweeted.