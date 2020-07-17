Piers Morgan's holiday villa in Saint Tropez has to be seen to be believed The Good Morning Britain star is holidaying with his family in the South of France

Piers Morgan is enjoying a luxurious holiday in the South of France with his family, and the Good Morning Britain star has delighted fans by sharing little glimpses of the impressive holiday villa they are staying at.

Taking to Instagram during his first week in St. Tropez, the presenter shared several snaps on the stunning grounds of their French mansion, and even revealed that their very rich neighbour likes to use a helicopter as his personal taxi.

Piers is staying at a luxurious villa in the South of France

Piers' sons have also shared several pictures of the impressive holiday property. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Spencer showed off its gorgeous garden and impressive pool, and captioned the post: "Right then 2020, time to get your s*** together."

On Friday, the Morgan family ventured out of their hideaway to have lunch with the one and only Joan Collins. The group headed to Le Club 55 with the 55-year-old proud dad revealing that he was happy to be reunited with two of his sons for the first time since lockdown.

"First lunch with my sons (2/3 of them anyway) in 120 days - and can't think of a better place to," he wrote alongside a picture of the three happily posing for the camera.

The ITV presenter reunited with good friend Joan Collins for lunch

The star of the table, however, was Joan, who is a very good friend of Piers'. "Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?" Piers captioned the lovely picture of them together at the table, which showed them both holding a glass of champagne.

Fans were delighted with the reunion, with one commenting: "Absolutely love this!!!" Another one wrote: "You're both looking amazing!!!"

A third remarked: "Looks like you are set for a nice lunch, enjoy."