Piers Morgan took to Twitter on Thursday to share some big news with his fans. Writing on the social media site at 12pm, the Good Morning Britain star told his 7.6million followers: "BREAKING: I’m delighted to announce my new book: "WAKE UP - Why the ‘liberal’ war on free speech is even more dangerous than Covid–19." Out on October 15th in hardback, ebook & audiobook read by me..."

WATCH: Piers Morgan addresses weight loss query with stern response

Piers's post came after he shared a mysterious message on Twitter on Thursday morning, informing fans: "I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space." He later joked: "UPDATE: No, I'm not Ghislaine Maxwell's secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match. All will be revealed at high noon."

Out on October 15th in hardback, ebook & audiobook read by me. Pre-order here: https://t.co/x23kgLbCVa #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/lGGY7TWTsJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

Piers Morgan is releasing a book titled Wake Up

Initially fans were concerned Piers was leaving the ITV show, with one writing: "I hope you're not leaving GMB. We need you there." A second remarked: "Please be the face of @GMB. It's not the same without you, you're the best breakfast and news presenter in the UK, you challenge and ask the right questions everything us public want to know and the answers we want to hear. Please carry on campaigning for us you're the best."

GMB star Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Piers, 55, is currently enjoying a summer break from Good Morning Britain. The father-of-four has jetted to the south of France, and has already been sharing enviable snapshots from his holiday.

The TV presenter and his co-star Susanna Reid are scheduled to return to GMB in September. In the interim, colleague Kate Garraway has stepped back into her presenting role on the show. She was previously off-air to care for her two children while her husband Derek Draper sadly remains in intensive care in hospital.