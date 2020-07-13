Piers Morgan stuns fans with unseen photo of his lookalike brother The GMB star celebrated his sibling's birthday on Instagram

Piers Morgan has delighted fans by sharing a very rare photo of his brother Jeremy – and the family resemblance is clear to see! The Good Morning Britain star posted a snapshot of his older sibling in celebration of his birthday. It shows Jeremy stood proudly in his military uniform, and Piers joked in his caption: "Happy Birthday to my brother Jeremy... aka The Colonel. He's tougher than he looks."

The image went down a storm with fans, with one writing: "His brawn and ur bite, u guys have it covered. Happy birthday 'The Colonel.' X." A second remarked: "What a handsome chap!"

Piers, 55, and Jeremy are the sons of Gabrielle Georgina Sybille and Vincent Eamonn O’Meara – tragically their father died when Piers was just 11 months old. Their mother went on to marry Gynne Pughe-Morgan, with the brothers both deciding to take on their step-father's surname.

Piers Morgan shared a rare photo of his brother Jeremy

Recently, Piers took to Instagram to mark his parents' birthdays. In May, he shared a photo showing himself and daughter Elise posing with Glynne last year. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Dad, who looks younger than me every year. This pic was taken in St Tropez last year, where we would all have been again this week, doubtless celebrating with a long lunch in Club 55. Instead, we'll have to settle for a Zoom chat later... c'est la nouvelle vie."

In June, the TV presenter posted a rare photo of his mum, showing her smiling for the camera alongside Piers and film star Sean Penn. "Happy Birthday to my fabulous mother," he wrote. "I've put her through a lot of stress but to make up for it, I make sure she meets a lot of movie stars."

The GMB star pictured with his mum

Piers himself is a proud father of four children. Piers shares three sons with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, also share a daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.