Piers Morgan surprises fans with date night photo with wife Celia Walden

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden enjoyed a date night with a difference on Thursday amid the current coronavirus pandemic. The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a photo of himself and Celia both wearing face masks on Instagram, which he captioned: "COVID date night."

The 55-year-old covered his face with a plain white mask and Ray-Ban sunglasses, while his wife Celia had her hair tied back under a denim cap embroidered with the number 55 and donned a white mask featuring an all-over colourful star print.

Piers didn't share details of how they were spending their date night, but his photo prompted some questions from followers, including one asking how they are able to go out when restaurants and pubs aren't opening until Saturday. "How are you going to eat?!" another asked, while a third commented: "Are you eating something under that mask?"

The couple's date night comes a week after they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary together. Piers marked the occasion by sharing a throwback photo from their big day, showing himself and Celia strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook after their ceremony, before heading to their reception via a vintage Rolls Royce at a nearby pub.

Piers captioned the post: "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Celia, meanwhile, shared a glimpse of herself and Piers in their wedding car, and joked in the caption: "Once every century the perfect couple comes along and redefines the way other couples view love. We are totally not that couple. Happy 10th anniversary, Piers."

