Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie proudly shows off Easter chocolate bunny – and it's huge

Amanda Holden has treated her youngest daughter to an incredible Easter egg, which she proudly showed off on Instagram on Easter Sunday. The mother-of-two shared a snap of her eight-year-old daughter posing with Marks & Spencer's Bennett Bunny which measures an impressive 25cm high and weighs nearly 1kg. The delicious creation was available to buy for £20 ahead of the Easter holiday.

The creamy Swiss chocolate treat was clearly a hit with Hollie, who can be seen proudly holding on to it whilst out in the family's garden.

"Blimey! Not that's what you call an EGGcellent Easter bunny!" a follower wrote, as another one cheekily suggested: "If she needs help to eat all that chocolate tell me okay? She looks adorable, the hair is still on fleek."

"Oh my god that's a very big and delicious bunny," wrote another follower.

Amanda had hidden the large treat in the garden of her Surrey home, where she is self-isolating with her husband Chris Hughes and her two daughters, Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

Another snap shared by the Britain's Got Talent judge shows just how large her outdoor garden is. Hollie can be seen walking towards the back of it, still wearing a dressing gown and carrying a basket to gather all her chocolate eggs, but it was the dining table area and the gorgeous and incredibly large Wendy House that is located just next to it that caught our attention.

The little house, which is situated at the very back of the garden, features two main front windows with white shutters, with another three to the side, and a gorgeous white front door with a heart just above it. It also has a dreamy porch with a white picket fence.