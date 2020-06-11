Amanda Holden's latest social media post really was a family affair! The Heart FM star was joined by her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie, as they recreated a throwback photo from their personal album, taken when Hollie was just a baby. A TikTok video shared on Amanda's Instagram page shows her sat on the sofa in the family home with Chris and Lexi sat beside her. Little Hollie then comes into shot, and climbs onto her mum and sister and lays in their arms. The screen then changes shows the original photo, which was taken very soon after Hollie’s birth, in 2012. Amanda captioned the clip with the hashtags, #allgrownup #family #love and #lockdown.

WATCH: Amanda Holden and her family recreate sweet baby photo

Amanda, 49, and Chris have been married since 2008, and although Amanda lives her life in the spotlight, her husband prefers to keep a low-profile. Earlier this month, however, Amanda gave a rare insight into their relationship, revealing it has grown even stronger during lockdown. "This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."

Amanda and Chris have been married since December 2008

She added, "You'd never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great. I'm blessed having Chris as well because he's such a laugh, he's like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about."

The couple share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

In a separate interview with the Daily Star Sunday, she further sang the praises of her spouse. "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the bulls**t and keeps me sane,” she shared. “I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."